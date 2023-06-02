Top 5 OTT Releases in June: From Asur 2, Bloody Daddy to Extraction 2, check them out
Asur 2 continues the search for a mastermind manipulating myths and technology, inflicting pain and some brainwashing. Characters endure suffering as the story expands, with Shubh employing technology to enact the Kali vs. Kalki myth. Watch for free on Jio cinema starting from today, June 2.
1. Asur 2
Shahid Kapoor portrays a devoted father who will do whatever it takes to protect his family. When his son is kidnapped, he embarks on a dangerous journey to rescue him. The film exclusively releases on Jio cinema on June 9th.
2. Bloody Daddy
The much-anticipated sequel of The Night Manager features Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles of Shaan Sengupta and Shelly Rungta. Created by Sandeep Modi, the thrilling series will premiere on the Disney streaming service in India on June 30.
3. The Night Manager
Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake, an Australian black-ops hired gun, facing a new perilous mission: rescuing a damaged family of a ruthless Georgian mobster from their prison. This film, exclusively on Netflix, releases on June 16.
4. Extraction 2
5. Jack Ryan
Don't miss these captivating OTT releases in June. Grab your popcorn and enjoy these exciting adventures from the comfort of your home.