Top 5 OTT releases of this week: Watch Leo, The Village, Fukrey 3, and more online
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Watch the latest OTT releases of the week such as Leo, The Village, Fukrey 3, and more online from the comfort of your home.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
Leo: Leo is an action drama film with stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and more. The storyline will keep you hooked throughout the film.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
You can watch Leo online on online from the comfort of your home on Netflix. It will be available in different languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
Photo Credit: Prime video/YouTube
The Village: It is a spine-chilling horror series that stars Arya, Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren and more. The series is directed by Milind Rau.
Photo Credit: Prime video/YouTube
You can watch The Village online on Amazon Prime Video. Note that you will need a subscription to stream the series online.
Photo Credit: Excel Movies/ YouTube
Fukrey 3: It is a comedy-drama film which focuses on four partners who always get into trouble with dangerous people. The film stars Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, and more.
Photo Credit: Excel Movies/ YouTube
Fukrey 3 is streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. You can enjoy the film from the comfort of your home with friends and family.
Photo Credit: SonyLIV/YouTube
Chaaver: It's a political action crime film directed by Tinu Pappacha which will be perfect to stream this weekend. The film also stars Kunchacko Boban Arjun Ashokan.
Photo Credit: SonyLIV/YouTube
You can stream Chaaver online on SonyLIV and enjoy how the crime drama unfolds.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
Squid Game: The Challenge: It a reality show which is based on the Korean drama series “Squid Game”. It is based on contestants playing actual games to win the prize of USD 4.56 million.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
The reality show Squid Game: The Challenge is available to watch online on Netflix.