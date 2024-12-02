Top 5 picture of the month images by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Dec 02, 2024
Know how NASA showcases the power of the James Webb Space Telescope by sharing picture of the month images.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope has been studying space for over three years, providing astronomers with unseen views of the universe.
Over the years, the telescope has made some groundbreaking discoveries and provided scientists with a deeper understanding.
Check out these top 5 pictures of the month images shared by NASA and captured by James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases spiral galaxy IC 5332 which was captured by Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI). It is located over 29 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is a spiral galaxy designated as NGC 2090, it is located about 40 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image captures a star-forming cluster, NGC 1333 along with a nebula located 960 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of the Phantom Galaxy which allowed astronomers to study the origin and structure of galactic spirals.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is an open cluster Westerlund 1 consisting of massive stars in our Galaxy. It is located 12000 light-years away.
