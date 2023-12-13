Top 5 productivity apps for 2024: Check Asana, Basecamp, Toggl and more

Published Dec 13, 2023
Struggling to improve your productivity and your boss is unhappy? With the new year looming, Check out these top 5 productivity apps for 2024 to stay ahead in your job and get that dream appraisal.

As the new year is around the corner, we all strive to make resolutions to become an improved version of ourselves. While some focus on personal improvement and some work on their professional aspects.

If you are someone who wants to get your professional life to improve in the new year, then you must work on improving your productivity by learning some new tricks and balancing time efficiently.

Using productivity tools is the best way to manage your schedule and time effectively. It not only helps get things done but it will also help you achieve your personal and professional goals. No doubt, your boss will be pleased.

With productivity apps, you will be able to prioritize your tasks as well as bring discipline to yourself in this journey of self-improvement.

Check out the top 5 productivity apps that can help you stay on track and manage your schedule effectively. 

Asana: It is one of the best collaboration apps professionals use to jot down their project tasks with deadlines, set reminders, collaborate with colleagues, prepare to-do lists, and more. The app is good for remote work and task management.

Basecamp: It is a project management tool that enables employees to manage their work and projects effectively. It helps them collaborate by sharing files and documents without any hassles and effectively bringing everyone aboard. The app is useful for project planning, task management, and more.

Microsoft 365: It is the best productivity app for professional workers as it includes multiple tools such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook to get the work done.

Toggl: It is a time-tracking application that helps individuals manage time through automated reports. It runs time tracking from the background and records all the activities you do on your device. Therefore, it helps individuals to manage time effectively. 

Google Drive: It's a cloud-based storage app that will help you keep your data and documents safe and secure within the app.

