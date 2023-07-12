Top 5 professional courses and 4 apps to help you get high salary, dream job
Engineering
This course offers students to excel in the technology world. It is a high-demand course in India due to its futuristic job opportunities that pay well and are interesting to pursue.
Artificial intelligence
India offers several AI job opportunities making it the most demanded course among students who are interested in learning about using the latest technologies available to get their dream job.
Journalism and mass communication
This has gained recognition for its potential to change the way the public sees any issue. Another reason is due to the spread of social media. This offers a wide range of specializations that a student can opt for. The pay too is high in such jobs now.
Finance and economics
It is a wide sector with several job opportunities. Students with critical minds and problem-solving skills like to pursue such courses. The jobs here are complex, but the pay and perks are really great.
Healthcare
Healthcare opens numerous opportunities for students in the fields of medicine, nursing, pharmacist, and more. Those who want to make a difference by alleviating teh pain that people suffer can go for this. The money is excellent too
Coursera app
Coursera offers a wide range of professional courses and certifications from more than 140 universities around the world.
edX app
edX offers professional courses and certifications from esteemed universities like Harvard and MIT.
LinkedIn Learning app
This app offers video courses in software, creative, and business skills which are taught by industry experts.
Udemy app
There are video lectures and learning sources offered by industry experts for courses in high demand.