Top 5 programming languages that can get you high pay and apps to master these launguages
Want to earn a really high salary? Try programming languages. Learning these 5 in-demand programming languages can get you a great job and pay you handsomely.
In the age of a flourishing tech industry when innovation is booming, these 5 programming languages have emerged as as the gateway to high paying jobs. Read here to know more about them and the apps that you can use to master them.
Ruby: It is a dynamic open source programming language. Its major focus is on simplicity and productivity. It has elegant syntax which is easy to read and write. It is used to build web applications, servers and data processing. You can learn Ruby from the app Code academy.
C++: It is an object oriented programming language. It can be used to develop operating systems, browsers, games and in embedded systems. It is easy to learn. There are various apps to learn C++. Sololearn can be very useful App to learn C++
Java script: It is used to implement complex features on web pages. Developers can create dynamic and interactive web applications in order to enhance the user experiences. You can learn JavaScript from the Programming Hub app.
Swift: This programming language is created by Apple. It is being used in iOS for a modern and intuitive approach to mobile app development. It is easy to use and open source. Coursera App has many courses to learn Swift.
Python: It is used to build websites and softwares, automate tasks,and conduct data analysis. It has gained popularity over years because of its simplicity and versatility. Udemy App offers various courses to learn Python.