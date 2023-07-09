Top 5 Resume builder apps that will help you to get your high-paying dream job
Are you getting rejected during job interviews because of your poorly organised resume? Don’t worry, we have found the 5 most useful apps that will not only build an effective resume for you, but also give you tips to impress hiring managers.
Canva: Canva is a versatile graphic design tool that offers a wide range of Resume templates. It allows you to customize every aspect of your resume's layout, fonts, colors, and more.
Microsoft Word: It is a classic and widely used word-processing program that offers various resume templates. It provides a range of formatting options, allowing you to create a professional-looking resume.
Resume Builder App by Intelligent CV: The app offers hundreds of templates for resumes. Additionally, it exports to PDF as usual, includes a cover letter, and you can add your photo too.
Resume builder by CV engineer: This app provides professional advice on what to include in a Resume. It also provides the most effective techniques to attract the attention of hiring managers.
LinkedIn Resume Builder: LinkedIn offers a built-in resume builder feature. It automatically fills your resume with relevant information from your LinkedIn profile and provides customization options to edit your resume as per your requirement.