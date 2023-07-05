Top 5 school apps to stop your child from struggling in class
Poor academic performance
If your child is experiencing poor class and exam performance all of a sudden, then it is a clear sign that she or he is facing some problem.
Lack of organization
Many children face problems with organizational skills like incomplete homework, unprepared school bags, and more.
Behavioral changes
If you notice your child is constantly getting angry, irritated or goes quiet in school, then parents must reach out to them and talk in a sympathetic manner.
Lack of confidence
If you notice a sudden decline in confidence then it must be a sign that they are facing problems in school from dealing with peers or handling teachers.
Trouble concentrating
Your child may face academic problems if they start losing their focus while studying. It might be they are having a hard time concentrating during school.
Positive Penguins
It's a very helpful app for children to understand their emotions. It focuses on addressing negative attitudes in order to help individuals perceive things more positively.
Mindshift CBT
This software teaches you how to relax and be attentive, how to think more effectively, and how to employ active steps to manage your anxiety.
Calm
This app helps you to sleep, meditate, and relax. Users can relax and fall asleep naturally by listening to soothing bedtime stories, some of which are narrated by celebrities.
Manatee & Me
This app helps children to fight anxiety, depression, ADHD, and general stress and more.
DreamyKid
It has various categories for sleep stories, affirmations, and issue-based guided meditations that will help children to relax.