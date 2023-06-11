Top 5 skills for aspiring software engineers and apps to master them
Are you an aspiring software engineer? These are the top 5 must have skills that can make you a professional. More than that, know these apps that can help.
Database Management: A Good understanding of database concepts and querying languages such as SQL are needed for Efficiently storing and retrieving data. Having knowledge of database management systems like MySQL, Oracle, or MongoDB is advantageous. There are many apps that provide various courses to learn this and Coursera is one.
Web Development: Web development skills are highly in demand due to the increase in usage of web based applications. Front-end development requires proficiency in fundamental languages like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Coding Ninjas app offers web development courses that can make you a pro.
Mobile App Development: There is a surge in mobile app demand. This calls for proficiency in languages like Swift for iOS and Kotlin for Android. Knowledge of frameworks like React Native and Flutter can be helpful in innovative app development. Codeacademy has multiple courses that can help in mobile app development.
Programming Languages: Adequate Knowledge programming languages is a must for a strong foundation in software engineering. Languages like Java, Python, and C++ have their own merits, but emerging languages like Kotlin and Rust are also gaining popularity. Udemy offers a number of courses on programming languages.
Data Structures and Algorithms:
A strong hold on data structures and algorithms is necessary to develop optimized software solutions and solve problems efficiently. Knowledge concepts such as arrays, linked lists, stacks, queues, trees, and graph algorithms are important. GeeksforGeeks app has a self paced course for DSA which can provide a lot of help in learning the same.