Top 5 sleeping apps and 6 tips to help you through the night after a tough day
The hustle culture and unhealthy lifestyle is affecting everyone. Work at the office is a permanent grind that disturbs eating habits, discourages activity of any kind and keeps us glued to the screen.The result? No sleep at night.
However, improving the sleep cycle is crucial for overall health and well-being that will even ensure you do your job well. So, here are some tips and apps to help you optimize your sleep:
Limiting exposure to screens: The blue light emitted by electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers can interfere with your sleep. Avoid using screens for at least an hour before bedtime, or use blue light filters or apps that reduce blue light emission.
Relaxing bedtime routine: Engage in relaxing activities before bed to signal to your body that it's time to wind down. This could include reading a book, taking a warm bath, practicing deep breathing or meditation, or listening to calming music.
Manage stress: High levels of stress can interfere with sleep. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing relaxation techniques, engaging in hobbies you enjoy, or seeking support from friends, family, or a professional if needed.
Avoid stimulating substances: Limit your intake of caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime. These substances can disrupt your sleep patterns and make it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep.
Regular Exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity can promote better sleep. However, try to avoid intense exercise close to bedtime, as it can increase alertness and make it difficult to relax.
Seek professional help if necessary: If you consistently struggle with sleep despite making lifestyle changes, consider consulting a healthcare professional. They can help identify and address any underlying sleep disorders or conditions that may be affecting your sleep.
Here are 5 apps that can help you sleep better and track your sleep cycle:
Calm is one of the most popular sleep apps available. It offers a variety of features to help you fall asleep, including Sleep stories,White noise tracks and Guided meditations.
BetterSleep: It offers the features of Sleep tracking,Sleep Sounds and Relaxation exercises.
Sleep Cycle is a sleep app that uses your phone's microphone to track your sleep patterns. The app then uses this data to wake you up during your lightest sleep stage, which is when you are most likely to feel refreshed.
Sleep Sounds is an app that offers a variety of sleep sounds, including white noise, nature sounds, and lullabies. The app also allows you to create your own custom sleep sounds.
Sleep Monitor is an app that tracks your sleep patterns and provides you with insights into your sleep quality. The app also allows you to set sleep goals and track your progress over time.