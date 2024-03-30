Top 5 Smartphones Under ₹40000 With Best Cameras
Improve Your Photography: Explore the technology behind these top 5 camera smartphones under span class='webrupee'₹/span40000.
Redmi Note 13 Pro: Capture stunning photos with its 200MP Main Camera and 16MP Front Camera, priced at Rs. 31,999.
OnePlus 12R: Experience clear images with its RAW HDR Algorithm and 50 MP Sony IMX890 Camera, available at Rs. 39,999.
Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Seize every detail with its 64 MP Main Camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, priced at Rs. 23,999.
iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G: Unleash creativity with its 50MP Night vision camera and innovative modes, costing Rs. 36,999.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Redefine mobile photography with its 200MP Main Camera and dual LED Flash, priced at Rs. 31,999.
Innovative Features: Discover the advanced features of these camera smartphones, designed for capturing and sharing your moments.