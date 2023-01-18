Top 5 smartphones with the best features under Rs. 20000-Check Vivo T1 5G to iQOO Z6 5G
Want smatrtphones with teh best features on a budget? We have you covered here. Apart from Vivo T1 5G, iQOO Z6 5G, you can also look at Samsung Galaxy F23, Redmi Note 12 and Realme 10 Pro. (Unsplash)
And yes, all of these smartphones with top features can be bought for just under Rs. 20000. (Unsplash)
The first one in the list is Vivo T1 5G. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. You can grab it for Rs. 15990 on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
Second on the list is the iQOO Z6 5G, which features a 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and triple camera setup with a 50 MP eye autofocus primary camera. You can buy it for Rs. 16999 on Amazon. (Amazon)
Next comes the Realme 10 Pro 5G. This realme smartphone is one of the best additions to the 10 Pro series, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. (Amazon)
Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. You can buy it on amazon for Rs. 18999. (Amazon)
Redmi Note 12 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It packs a huge 5000mAh battery with 33W max charging support. You can buy it for Rs. 17999 on Amazon. (Amazon)
Next on the list is Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, this smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. (Samsung)
You can buy Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with features such as triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera and 5000mAh battery for just Rs. 15999 on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
Click here
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. You get an excellent triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera. (Samsung)