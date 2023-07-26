Top 5 soft skills and the apps to help you grow in corporate life
Photo Credit: Pexels
Soft skills enable individuals to work effectively with others and contribute positively to their personal and professional lives. They ensure you become capable of efficiently carry out your job in every situation. Here we present a list of 5 soft skills and apps that will help you improve.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Communication: Good communication helps understanding, and collaboration, and reduces misunderstandings with colleagues.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Adaptability: Being adaptable involves adjusting to new situations, learning from them, and staying resilient in the face of challenges.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Leadership: It involves inspiring, motivating, and guiding a team towards common goals while fostering growth and development.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Public Speaking: The ability to speak confidently and persuasively in front of an audience is an essential skill for presentations and public engagements.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Time Management: It ensures high productivity and helps individuals meet deadlines and maintain a healthy work-life balance.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apps to enhance your soft skills
Photo Credit: Pexels
Skillshare Online Classes: It is an online learning community with thousands of classes that covers key soft skills.
Photo Credit: Pexels
LinkedIn Learning: It offers in-demand soft skills with personalized recommendations and courses taught by industry experts.
Photo Credit: Pexels
edX: This app lets you stream online classes, download them to watch offline, and test yourself with their quizzes related to soft skills.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Skillsoft Learning App: This app will help you Improve with short-form learning modules and let you access content across a variety of soft skills including business and personal development.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here to Read more
Coursera: It offers a range of business and soft skills, from networking at events to learning a new language.