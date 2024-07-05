Top 5 stunning images of Protostars, Nebulae, and cosmic wonders shared by NASA- that will amaze you
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 05, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA has shared mesmerising images of celestial wonders, showcasing stunning protostars, star clusters, nebulae, and more. These breathtaking captures reveal the beauty and complexity of our universe.
A vibrant protostar is seen in a molecular cloud. The bright red centre is split by a grey lane, forming the protostar’s accretion disk. White and blue triangular cavities give it an hourglass shape. Various stars and galaxies are scattered throughout the image.
This deep space image features thousands of stars and dust regions. At the centre is a star cluster with surrounding nebulae. The top right corner showcases small dark clouds known as "Bok" globules.
A stunning stellar landscape features a pink gas arc against dark blue swirls. Numerous stars of different sizes, highlighted by four diffraction spikes, are scattered throughout the scene.
A young star-forming region is filled with wispy layers of orange, red, and blue gas and dust. The upper left is mostly orange dust, with red plumes extending diagonally. A bright star at the center has an hourglass shadow, surrounded by scattered points of light.
A thin, red ribbon of gas diagonally crosses the scene. The trail shows the twisting stream of matter. The background is dotted with yellow stars and galaxies against the blackness of space.
NASA's stunning images reveal the beauty and complexity of our universe, showcasing celestial wonders that inspire awe and curiosity.