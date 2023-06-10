Top 5 tech companies in the world
Here are the world's top 5 tech companies including Facebook, Apple, Google and Microsoft.
Alphabet Inc. : It is the parent company of Google. The company invests in various start-ups and companies of different sizes in the tech industry: smart home projects, self-driving cars, cloud-gaming systems, and more.
Microsoft corporation: It was co-founded by Bill Gates in 1975 in United States. It produces and sells consumer electronics and computer software. It offers other computer related solutions too.
Apple Inc.: It Specializes in electronics, software and online services. It was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in 1976. Apple produces various tech devices, from mobiles, computers to wearables.
Samsung Group: This company was founded in South Korea. They manufacture and sell a wide range of electronics and software. It Specializes in Consumer Electronics, IT & Mobile Communications, and Device Solutions.
Meta Platforms: It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004 as Facebook Inc. In 2021, it changed its name to Meta Platforms. Its popular products are Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.