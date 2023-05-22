Top 5 tech gadgets that are making classrooms, and students, smarter
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Interactive whiteboards have replaced traditional blackboards in many classrooms. They engage students through touchscreens, multimedia, and interactive activities.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Interactive Whiteboards
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It also promotes collaboration, participation, and dynamic learning with annotations, drawings, and digital content manipulation.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Digital textbooks cater to young minds with interactive features like page scroll, bookmark, annotations, and note preparation.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Digital Textbooks
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It provides students with course module details, personal assessment, text labeling, and in-built hyperlinking, making them valuable study resources in the digital world.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
A 3D printer in the classroom enables interactive learning through hands-on experience. It allows students to create models and learn beyond imagination, fostering creativity and exploration of tools.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
3D Printer
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Tablets and ebooks are popular among students, like laptops and smartphones. They provide links to extra reading material, allowing students to explore additional knowledge sources from a relatively bigger screen.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Tablets and eBooks
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Smart projection systems have revolutionised education with their affordability and user-friendly interface. Connect them to a laptop and projector, and any surface becomes interactive for seamless writing, drawing, annotating, and more.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Smart Projection Systems
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
These high-tech gadgets offer a glimpse into advancements shaping modern classrooms, fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity. They make classrooms smarter, preparing students for the future while revolutionising education worldwide.