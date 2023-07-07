 Top 5 time management tips and tricks and 4 apps to manage it effectively 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 07, 2023
In case you want to boost your productivity and succeed at your studies or your job, you must improve your time management skills. So, here are top 5 time management tips and tricks, 4 Apps to manage time effectively 

Set SMART goals

SMART Goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and timely. This is an effective way to set a small-term or long-term goal with actionable steps.

Find your peak hour

Find out when you are most productive or motivated to work. It can be early in the morning or late at night. Analyze and pick your most important task during the peak hour.

Time-block each task

List your tasks for the day or week and set a specific timeline for each one. This will help you complete tasks on time before deadlines.

Try time management techniques

There are numerous techniques available by experts like the Pomodoro technique, eat the frog technique, the ABCD method, and more. Pick according to your preferences.

Keep distraction away

While working in an office or remote environment, you should always keep distractions away like your smartphone, or email notification. Now, check the time management apps that can help.

Todoist app

With Todoist, you can easily create and track tasks which will help you prioritize tasks. It also enables you to delegate tasks to coworkers and communicate with them.

Toggl Track

Toggl track offers multiple features including tracking the time of each task and it also generates reports to analyze how you spend time to help you make improvements.

Serene

This app helps you to plan your day and it helps increase focus by minimizing distractions as it blocks websites and updates from your device.

TimeTree

It enables you to create your to-do list and manage calendars with your co-workers or family members.

