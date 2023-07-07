Top 5 time management tips and tricks and 4 apps to manage it effectively
Photo Credit: pexels
In case you want to boost your productivity and succeed at your studies or your job, you must improve your time management skills. So, here are top 5 time management tips and tricks, 4 Apps to manage time effectively
Photo Credit: pexels
Set SMART goals
Photo Credit: pexels
SMART Goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and timely. This is an effective way to set a small-term or long-term goal with actionable steps.
Photo Credit: pexels
Find your peak hour
Photo Credit: pexels
Find out when you are most productive or motivated to work. It can be early in the morning or late at night. Analyze and pick your most important task during the peak hour.
Photo Credit: pexels
Time-block each task
Photo Credit: pexels
List your tasks for the day or week and set a specific timeline for each one. This will help you complete tasks on time before deadlines.
Photo Credit: pexels
Try time management techniques
Photo Credit: pexels
There are numerous techniques available by experts like the Pomodoro technique, eat the frog technique, the ABCD method, and more. Pick according to your preferences.
Photo Credit: pexels
Keep distraction away
Photo Credit: pexels
While working in an office or remote environment, you should always keep distractions away like your smartphone, or email notification. Now, check the time management apps that can help.
Photo Credit: pexels
Todoist app
Photo Credit: pexels
With Todoist, you can easily create and track tasks which will help you prioritize tasks. It also enables you to delegate tasks to coworkers and communicate with them.
Photo Credit: pexels
Toggl Track
Photo Credit: pexels
Toggl track offers multiple features including tracking the time of each task and it also generates reports to analyze how you spend time to help you make improvements.
Photo Credit: pexels
Serene
Photo Credit: pexels
This app helps you to plan your day and it helps increase focus by minimizing distractions as it blocks websites and updates from your device.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
TimeTree
Photo Credit: pexels
It enables you to create your to-do list and manage calendars with your co-workers or family members.