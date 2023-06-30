Top 5 Indian universities in QS World University Rankings and apps that can help you get there
Results of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024 have been announced and these are the top 5 Indian universities in the list:
IIT Kanpur: It has achieved 5th position among Indian universities in QS world University ranking 2024. It got 278 global ranking.
IIT Kharagpur: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has secured 4th position among Indian Universities with a Global ranking of 271
IISc Bangalore : IISc Bangalore attained third spot among the top Indian universities of QS World Rankings 2024. It's overall Global ranking is 225.
IIT Delhi- IIT Delhi managed to get the third position and it ranked 197th globally. However, its position has slipped down as compared to last year when it was placed at 174th rank.
IIT Bombay-Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay now stands 1st in the country and 149th globally. Its position has moved up from last year’s 172
Admissions in these renowned Indian universities are based on JEE scores. In order to crack JEE, these 5 apps can be helpful for the aspirants:
Unacademy
It is considered the top learning app for IIT JEE Main and IIT JEE Advanced. It provides high-quality offline access to important notes and includes a comprehensive collection of solved question papers from the past 15 years for JEE Mains, JEE Advance, and AIEEE, with explanations for each question.
Toppr is India's leading after-school learning app, dedicated to personalizing the learning experience. It caters to the unique learning styles of students and covers a wide range of K12 syllabus topics, offering thousands of course combinations.
Physics Wallah is an ed-tech platform designed for IIT, JEE, NEET, and board students. Its primary goal is to provide quality education at little to no cost. Through the app and website, users can easily access free study material, multiple-choice questions (MCQs), formulas, sample papers, and previous years' question papers.
GradeUp stands out as India's only ed-tech platform that has created engaging exam-specific communities for students preparing for competitive exams. It enables students to interact with their peers and mentors, ask questions, share updates, and more.
Byju's
It is a competitive exam preparation app that offers video lessons taught by expert teachers