Top 5 universities to study robotics courses and apps to learn it

Want to pursue robotics courses in the best institutions? These are the 5 Universities that provide excellent robotics courses.

Stanford University is a renowned research institution that prioritizes student exploration and innovation. With a large faculty and a wide range of academic subjects, students receive guidance to pursue their interests and develop successful careers. 

The Stanford Robotics Lab exemplifies the university's commitment to fostering innovation, housing various research projects in robotics and artificial intelligence.

Columbia University is a prestigious private research institution offering diverse programs in human-robot interaction, automation science, and robotics engineering.

 With numerous fields of study and research laboratories, Columbia encourages experiential learning and collaboration in the field of robotics.

The Georgia Institute of Technology provides a multidisciplinary approach to graduate programs in robotics, emphasizing academic understanding and practical skills.

Johns Hopkins University offers academic programs in computer science, system development, and robotics research. 

With top-tier faculty and industry partnerships, students gain relevant knowledge and career readiness in fields such as haptics, medical robotics, and human-machine collaborative systems.

Oregon State University stands as one of the nation's top robotics engineering schools, featuring the Collaborative Robotics and Intelligent Systems Institute.

By promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and partnering with professionals in various engineering domains, students have the opportunity to explore robotics from diverse perspectives, including biomechanics, agriculture, and art.

Considering that these courses are tough to clear, you should familiarise yourself to them through a number of apps. These include, Robot Factory by Tinybop, Blockly for Dash and Dot Robots and Blue Bot. These apps can help you learn about robotics, allowing you to grasp the fundamentals quickly.

