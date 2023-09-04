Top 5 UPSC CDS exam preparation apps to secure your position
Know all about the UPSC CDS exam 2024 and check out 5 study apps to help make yourself exam-ready.
Combined Defence Service (CDS) is a competitive exam that is held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to recruit candidates for the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.
As per the UPSC notification, the CDS-I official notice for the exam will be released on December 20, 2023. Students can fill out the application form by January 9, 2024.
The CDS exam 2024 is scheduled for April 2024, however, no schedule has been released by UPSC yet. The CDS-II exam will commence on September 1, 2024.
Check out the top 5 CDS preparation apps here.
Gradeup: It offers various courses for government exams such as NDA, AFCAT, CDS and more. It provides live classes, study notes, PDFs of study material, quizzes, practice papers, and more.
Adda 247: This app provides topic-wise and subject-wise preparation with live class and notes for each class. It provides exam strategies. Study counselling and more.
Unacademy: This app provides video content, live classes, study material, practice questions, mock tests, and more. They also create batches for other government exams such as NDA, AFCAT, CAPF, and others.
Byjus: This app provides online courses with exam syllabus and subject-wise content, classes, preparation strategies, guidance, and more.
EduRev: This app covers the whole CDS syllabus through live classes, revision Notes, practice and mock tests, and provides insights into your study progress.