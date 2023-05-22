Top 5 web design courses you can do to get big salary after 12th for FREE

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 22, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Are you trying to build a career for yourself, but confused about what you should pursue after 12th? Here are 5 web design courses that can help you land a big salary and a great job. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The widespread adoption and the popularity of the online medium for everything in the world from finance, politics, sports, entertainment to work have boosted the demand for web design courses. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

It is a creative field where designers craft graphics, typography, and web-exclusive images and make them as attractive and to the point as possible. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

If you've completed high school and are interested in pursuing a career in web design, these courses can assist in shaping your skills.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization by Coursera. It is free to enroll for 7 months.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

CSS Basics by edx - This course provides a "Front-End Web Developer" Professional Certificate and is free to enroll for 5 weeks.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Introduction to Web Accessibility by Edx: This 4 weeks course also provides free enrolment to learn digital accessibility to make your websites and apps work well for people with disabilities.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Introduction to User Experience by Edx: This 4 weeks course helps to understand the fundamental elements of UX practice.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Intro to HTML and CSS by Udacity -- This three month free course helps you to understand how to build style, well-structured websites. 

Click here