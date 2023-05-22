Top 5 web design courses you can do to get big salary after 12th for FREE
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you trying to build a career for yourself, but confused about what you should pursue after 12th? Here are 5 web design courses that can help you land a big salary and a great job.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The widespread adoption and the popularity of the online medium for everything in the world from finance, politics, sports, entertainment to work have boosted the demand for web design courses.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It is a creative field where designers craft graphics, typography, and web-exclusive images and make them as attractive and to the point as possible.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you've completed high school and are interested in pursuing a career in web design, these courses can assist in shaping your skills.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization by Coursera. It is free to enroll for 7 months.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
CSS Basics by edx - This course provides a "Front-End Web Developer" Professional Certificate and is free to enroll for 5 weeks.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Introduction to Web Accessibility by Edx: This 4 weeks course also provides free enrolment to learn digital accessibility to make your websites and apps work well for people with disabilities.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Introduction to User Experience by Edx: This 4 weeks course helps to understand the fundamental elements of UX practice.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Intro to HTML and CSS by Udacity -- This three month free course helps you to understand how to build style, well-structured websites.