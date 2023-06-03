Top 5 WFH jobs and training apps for mothers

Mothers find it really difficult to manage work and their children simultaneously.  Here are 5 WFH jobs for mothers to get them paid handsomely and achieve a work-home balanced life.

1- Freelance writers: Women can work as freelancers and write for various businesses, websites and blogs that can pay them suitably. 

2- Graphic designers: Women can use their creativity to design various websites, logos and various marketing materials. Graphics designers are usually paid well.

3- Social media manager: This job is to manage social media platforms of various businesses and create engaging content for them and even drive business.

4- Virtual Assistant: The job is to remotely help businesses with tasks like data entry, scheduling, email management etc.

 5-Online Tutor: Those who love to teach, can tutor students online through video calls and get paid well. There are a huge number of websites that provide leads to such jobs.

Having said that, there is no harm in also increasing your skills to make your chances of securing these jobs easy. Here are 4 websites:

Websites that are best for these freelance jobs: Fiverr, Upwork, Freelancer and Urban Pro

