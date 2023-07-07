Top 6 tips on how to boost a child’s memory and 4 memory apps to guide you
Photo Credit: pexels
Create mind maps
Photo Credit: pexels
Creating mind maps enables children to increase their understanding power and grasp the topics and sub-topics easily.
Photo Credit: pexels
Encourage reading
Photo Credit: pexels
Developing reading habits is a must at an early age. It will generate curiosity in the minds of children and they will seek more information through reading. In effect, you place one idea at the centre and present related ones around it.
Photo Credit: pexels
Use patterns
Photo Credit: pexels
By using colors, drawings, and symbols, promote creative thinking and free exchange of ideas.
Photo Credit: pexels
Provide healthy diet
Photo Credit: pexels
A healthy diet is a must for children to ensure their brain health keeps improving. Give them dry fruits, vegetables, and fruits to sharpen their minds and health.
Photo Credit: pexels
Utilize bright colors
Photo Credit: pexels
Colors like red, yellow, green, blue, and pink create a sense of energy and playfulness.
Photo Credit: pexels
Limit screen time
Photo Credit: pexels
Long session on gadgets hampers a child’s critical thinking and smart development. Now, check out the memory apps that can help you.
Photo Credit: pexels
Memorado app
Photo Credit: pexels
Memorado includes 24 mind games with over 720 levels! It provides thrilling experiences for children and enhances their memory game.
Photo Credit: pexels
LogicLike app
Photo Credit: pexels
It offers various puzzles, brainteasers, and math puzzles to help children learn and practice quickly in a fun way. It encourages children's logical thinking.
Photo Credit: pexels
MentalUp app
Photo Credit: pexels
Children will enjoy playing games, solving riddles, brainteasers, and puzzles with MentalUp. It helps enhance their memory and concentration.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
Find Out app
Photo Credit: pexels
It has a wide color spectrum, clear visuals, pictures to search objects from, and animation in search to increase memory.