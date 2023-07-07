Top 6 tips on how to boost a child’s memory and 4 memory apps to guide you

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 07, 2023
Photo Credit: pexels

Create mind maps

Photo Credit: pexels

Creating mind maps enables children to increase their understanding power and grasp the topics and sub-topics easily.

Photo Credit: pexels

Encourage reading 

Photo Credit: pexels

Developing reading habits is a must at an early age. It will generate curiosity in the minds of children and they will seek more information through reading. In effect, you place one idea at the centre and present related ones around it.

Photo Credit: pexels

Use patterns

Photo Credit: pexels

By using colors, drawings, and symbols, promote creative thinking and free exchange of ideas.

Photo Credit: pexels

Provide healthy diet

Photo Credit: pexels

A healthy diet is a must for children to ensure their brain health keeps improving. Give them dry fruits, vegetables, and fruits to sharpen their minds and health.

Photo Credit: pexels

Utilize bright colors

Photo Credit: pexels

Colors like red, yellow, green, blue, and pink create a sense of energy and playfulness.

Photo Credit: pexels

Limit screen time

Photo Credit: pexels

Long session on gadgets hampers a child’s critical thinking and smart development. Now, check out the memory apps that can help you. 

Photo Credit: pexels

Memorado app

Photo Credit: pexels

Memorado includes 24 mind games with over 720 levels! It provides thrilling experiences for children and enhances their memory game.

Photo Credit: pexels

LogicLike app

Photo Credit: pexels

It offers various puzzles, brainteasers, and math puzzles to help children learn and practice quickly in a fun way. It encourages children's logical thinking.

Photo Credit: pexels

MentalUp app 

Photo Credit: pexels

Children will enjoy playing games, solving riddles, brainteasers, and puzzles with MentalUp. It helps enhance their memory and concentration.

Photo Credit: pexels

Find Out app

Photo Credit: pexels

It has a wide color spectrum, clear visuals, pictures to search objects from, and animation in search to increase memory.

Click here