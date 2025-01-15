Top 7 deals on gadgets, power banks, mobile and laptop accessories with up to 75% discount - Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 brings a chance to grab gadgets and accessories at up to 75% off. Find discounted deals on power banks, mobile, and laptop accessories before they sell out.
Here are the best deals on top gadgets, power banks and mobile & laptop accessories to check out before they sell out.
This 10,000mAh power bank supports 15W wireless and 22.5W wired output. It is MagSafe compatible and features one USB and Type-C port. Available for Rs. 1,499.
1. Ambrane Aerosync Power Bank 10
This power bank includes dual USB ports and supports Type-C and USB Type-A cables. It’s designed with a lithium-polymer battery and anti-slip features. Grab it for just Rs. 999 during the Amazon Republic sale.
2. Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank
This reliable combo connects via a 2.4GHz wireless dongle. The keyboard is spill-resistant with up to two years of battery life. Available for Rs. 1,609.
3. Logitech MK270r Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
This wireless keyboard and mouse combo features a 1,200 DPI sensor and a full-size layout. It comes in a compact design and is priced at Rs. 794.
4. Portronics Key7 Combo
boAt's durable 1.5-meter braided USB Type-C cable is available at a discount. It’s ideal for those with Type-C devices. Grab it for Rs. 99.
5. boAt USB Type-C Cable
This monitor offers 1080p resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync for smooth visuals. It’s available for Rs. 5,999 during the sale.
6. LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor
This printer features high-capacity printing with up to 6,000 black and 8,000 colour pages. It includes WiFi, automatic duplexing, and an ink sensor. Now available for Rs. 17,999.
7. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Printer
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 offers unbeatable discounts on these gadgets and accessories. Shop now to make the most of the deals before they are gone.
