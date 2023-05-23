Top 7 entrance exams to pursue after 12th class to get dream job and high pay package

Published May 23, 2023
JEE Main is one of the premier national-level engineering entrance exams in India. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

JEE MAIN

NATA is one of the most popular engineering entrance exams held in India, which grants admission to undergraduate architecture programs.

NATA

IMU CET (Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test) is the sole engineering entrance exam conducted in India for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate maritime programs.

IMU CET

BITSAT is conducted by Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) at its campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad for admission to their engineering programs.

BITSAT

VITEEE is organized by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) for admission to its engineering programs.

VITEEE

SRMJEEE (SRM Joint Entrance Examination) is conducted by SRM Institute of Science and Technology for admission to its engineering programs.

SRMJEEE

GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) serves as a comprehensive assessment for undergraduate subjects in engineering and science.

GATE

hese exams offer students the chance to pursue desired engineering and architecture programs, secure admission to reputable institutions, and build a high paying and successful career in engineering and technology.

