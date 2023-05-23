Top 7 entrance exams to pursue after 12th class to get dream job and high pay package
JEE Main is one of the premier national-level engineering entrance exams in India. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
JEE MAIN
NATA is one of the most popular engineering entrance exams held in India, which grants admission to undergraduate architecture programs.
NATA
IMU CET (Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test) is the sole engineering entrance exam conducted in India for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate maritime programs.
IMU CET
BITSAT is conducted by Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) at its campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad for admission to their engineering programs.
BITSAT
VITEEE is organized by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) for admission to its engineering programs.
VITEEE
SRMJEEE (SRM Joint Entrance Examination) is conducted by SRM Institute of Science and Technology for admission to its engineering programs.
SRMJEEE
GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) serves as a comprehensive assessment for undergraduate subjects in engineering and science.
GATE
These exams offer students the chance to pursue desired engineering and architecture programs, secure admission to reputable institutions, and build a high paying and successful career in engineering and technology.