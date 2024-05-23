Top 7 Grand Theft Auto games you must play

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 23, 2024
Lost and Damned: Johnny Klebitz riding his bike in Grand Theft Auto IV The Lost and the Damned. Released in 2009 as an expansion to GTA IV, this game centres on The Lost MC gang and features unique side jobs like Gang War and Bike Races.
Chinatown Wars: Grand Theft Auto made its way to the Nintendo DS with Chinatown Wars in 2009. This game impressed with its unique story about the Triad gangs of Liberty City and innovative use of the DS’s dual screens.
San Andreas: San Andreas expanded the GTA world significantly in 2004. Set in the early '90s on the West Coast, it follows CJ as he navigates gang warfare and crime. The game features three cities and is known for its engaging story and expansive world.
Vice City, released as the sequel to GTA III, captured the essence of the '80s with its vibrant setting and compelling storyline. Following Tommy Vercetti's rise in the criminal underworld, it became a beloved classic.
GTA V, launched in 2013, is the most expansive entry in the series, featuring three protagonists and an unmatched online experience. Its continual updates and multiplayer content have made it a long-standing favourite.
GTA III revolutionised the open-world genre when it was released in 2001. Featuring the silent protagonist Claude in Liberty City, it offered unprecedented freedom and chaos, selling over 14.5 million copies.
GTA IV brought the franchise to the HD era with its 2008 release. Focused on Niko Bellic’s story in Liberty City, it featured a vast array of activities and stunning graphics. It's praised for its depth and post-launch content.