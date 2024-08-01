Top 7 images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope [August 2024]
Photo Credit: NASA
This image captures the distant galaxy cluster MACS J0416. The space is filled with glowing dots and shapes in various colours, each representing a galaxy. Spiralling arms of tiny galaxies and a soft purple band of superheated gas are visible.
Photo Credit: NASA
The "Mystic Mountain" showcases mountain-like structures of gas and dust jutting into space. These brown formations with orange regions narrow as they rise. The background glows in shades of blue and violet, with scattered pink stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 6744 is a large spiral galaxy with a bright yellow core. Its dark brown dust and pink star-forming patches extend outward. Foreground stars are scattered throughout the image, adding depth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image features the galaxy NGC 4656, resembling a hockey stick. A smaller inset image provides a wider view, with a white box highlighting the portion seen in detail. The galaxy fills most of the right side.
Photo Credit: NASA
Deep in the Milky Way lies a massive nuclear star cluster around a central supermassive black hole. Over half a million stars and cream-coloured gas clouds fill the image. Brilliant blue stars are scattered in the foreground.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 3627, a spiral galaxy, appears tilted from upper left to lower right. Its face shows red and purple spiral arms with bright white dots. A large white and purple glow at the core, identified by Chandra, indicates a supermassive black hole.
Photo Credit: NASA
A dwarf irregular galaxy appears as a cloud of bluish gas with stars spreading beyond its edge. Glowing red clouds near its centre and distant galaxies, four-pointed stars, and star clusters add to the intricate scene.