Top 7 images of Black Holes shared by NASA
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble Views a Supermassive Black Hole Burping — Twice: The Hubble Space Telescope captures a supermassive black hole blowing two huge bubbles of gas in the galaxy SDSS J1354+1327, located 900 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Lensed Quasar and Its Surroundings: The quasar HE0435-1223, one of the best lensed quasars, shows four images of the distant quasar due to the gravitational lensing effect of the foreground galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
Secrets at the Heart of NGC 5793: The spiral galaxy NGC 5793, 150 million light-years away, has a bright centre and striking dust lanes, hinting at the presence of a hungry supermassive black hole.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1275 Multi-Wavelength Composite: NGC 1275, at the centre of the Perseus Galaxy Cluster, reveals dynamic structures through a multi-wavelength composite image, showcasing the active supermassive black hole.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supermassive Black Hole at the Heart of NGC 5548: NGC 5548 features a supermassive black hole with a clumpy gas stream blocking 90% of its X-rays, providing insights into black hole and galaxy interactions.
Photo Credit: NASA
A Cosmic Searchlight: The galaxy M87 displays a black-hole-powered jet of particles travelling at nearly the speed of light, emanating from a black hole with a mass of 2 billion Suns.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble View of Green Filament in Teacup Galaxy: Ghostly green filaments in the Teacup Galaxy, illuminated by radiation from a quasar, highlight the active supermassive black hole at its centre.