Top 7 iOS 17 features likely coming to your iPhone
iOS 17 is going to offer major new features to enhance your iPhone experience.
Apple is expected to make an announcement of iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, which is starting from June 5.
Here is the list of 7 major features expected to be rolled out with the iOS 17.
The first one in this list is Changes to Control Center, as per the reports by MacRumors. Apple is expected to overhaul the Control Center entirely.
Next one is Additions to Dynamic Island functionality. The Dynamic Island was introduced in 2022 with iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
MacRumors informed that, "Apple is allegedly planning to add more functionality to the Dynamic Island to make it more useful. Siri, for example, might transition to the Dynamic Island."
Performance Improvements is next one in the list. It is expected that iOS 17 would improve the performance of iPhones, even those that do not have advanced hardware. It is expected to be a bug free update.
Another one in the list is Active Widgets. MacRumors says, "Apple is testing an active widget experience for the Home Screen and Today View on the iPhone."
iOS 17 is expected to give you better search functionalities. Although it has not been specified, but Apple already has been working on it.
Next one in the list is Alternate App Stores. The iPhone maker is claimed to be working on including alternative App Stores in iOS 17, but this function is only expected to be available for customers living in the European Union.
Last in the list is CarPlay. As per MacRumors, this new feature will provide more control over vehicle functions, and it will integrate with the speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, and more.