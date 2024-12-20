Top 7 weekend OTT watchlist: From Girls Will Be Girls, Zebra to Virgin River Season 6 and more
The weekend is here, and it's time to enjoy fresh content across popular OTT platforms. Whether you're in the mood for a drama, thriller, or documentary, there's something for everyone. Here’s the top watchlist for this weekend.
Girls Will Be Girls: The film follows Mira, a teenage girl at an elite boarding school, exploring adolescence, friendships, and self-discovery. With Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut as producers, it highlights themes of identity, independence, and generational conflict. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous: This Netflix documentary takes an in-depth look at the life of Yo Yo Honey Singh. It traces his rise to fame, struggles with mental health, and his comeback. The film offers exclusive interviews, unseen footage, and candid revelations from his personal and professional journey.
Zebra: Zebra is a Telugu crime thriller set in a small town shaken by mysterious murders. A detective’s pursuit of justice leads him through numerous twists. The escalating tension and cryptic clues keep viewers guessing. Stream it now on Aha.
What If...?: Season 3: Marvel Studios' What If...? wraps up with a third season, featuring alternate realities in the MCU. Highlights include an anime-inspired story, a Red Guardian and Bucky Barnes team-up, and a musical episode starring Agatha Harkness. Premiering December 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: In this latest instalment, Albus Dumbledore assembles a team to stop Grindelwald’s dangerous rise to power. The story brings together wizards, witches, and even a muggle. Available for streaming on JioCinema.
Boy Kills World: Boy, a deaf man, seeks revenge after his family is killed. He undergoes intense training to track down Hilda Van Der Koy, the woman responsible for their deaths. This action-packed thriller is available on Lionsgate Play.
Virgin River Season 6: The sixth season brings viewers back to Northern California’s Virgin River. Mel Monroe prepares for her wedding while uncovering family secrets. Meanwhile, Preacher deals with his past, and Brady partners with Fire Chief Kaia. Streaming now on Netflix.