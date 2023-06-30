Top Indian superfood for acidity relief and apps for a natural cure

Published Jun 30, 2023
Photo Credit: pexels

Buttermilk has sattvic properties in Ayurveda as it contains lactic acid that improves digestion which eventually cures acidity. A glass full of buttermilk is enough to you relief from acidity and a heavy stomach.

Photo Credit: pexels

Buttermilk

Photo Credit: Pexels

Having soaked raisins with a glass of water on an empty stomach can treat acidity within a few minutes.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Soaked raisins

Photo Credit: Pexels

Ginger is mostly known for its digestion properties. It has various beneficial properties like treating ulcers or mucus secretion.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Ginger

Photo Credit: Pexels

Cold milk helps stabilizes gastric juices as its calcium properties prevent the makeup of excess acid.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Cold milk

Photo Credit: Pexels

You can take raw fennel or have it with tea to maintain a healthy digestive system and reduce acidity or indigestion

Photo Credit: Pexels

Fennel seeds

If you want to cure acidity without medicines then this app is the one for you. It provides a virtual personal therapy coach who trains through 3D video and that too for Free

Acidity/Gas Relief Yoga Cure

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app helps you to identify which food is acidic and which food has good or bad reflux. The foods listed in the app can be helpful to reduce Acid Reflux 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Acid Reflux Diet Helper

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app helps cure acidity by advising the right fruits, herbs, home remedies, vegetables, and yoga. It provides a permanent solution for acidity and gas.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Gas Trouble in Stomach Acidity

