Top Indian superfood for acidity relief and apps for a natural cure
Buttermilk has sattvic properties in Ayurveda as it contains lactic acid that improves digestion which eventually cures acidity. A glass full of buttermilk is enough to you relief from acidity and a heavy stomach.
Buttermilk
Having soaked raisins with a glass of water on an empty stomach can treat acidity within a few minutes.
Soaked raisins
Ginger is mostly known for its digestion properties. It has various beneficial properties like treating ulcers or mucus secretion.
Ginger
Cold milk helps stabilizes gastric juices as its calcium properties prevent the makeup of excess acid.
Cold milk
You can take raw fennel or have it with tea to maintain a healthy digestive system and reduce acidity or indigestion
Fennel seeds
If you want to cure acidity without medicines then this app is the one for you. It provides a virtual personal therapy coach who trains through 3D video and that too for Free
Acidity/Gas Relief Yoga Cure
This app helps you to identify which food is acidic and which food has good or bad reflux. The foods listed in the app can be helpful to reduce Acid Reflux
Acid Reflux Diet Helper
This app helps cure acidity by advising the right fruits, herbs, home remedies, vegetables, and yoga. It provides a permanent solution for acidity and gas.
Gas Trouble in Stomach Acidity