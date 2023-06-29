Top B.Tech colleges after 12th without JEE; check apps to prep
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you haven’t got a good JEE score, then don’t fret! There are some top colleges in India that offer diverse B.Tech courses after 12th without JEE. And importantly, here are the apps that can help you find success.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
1. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani: It takes an entrance test named BITSAT to offer admission after class 12 in several courses of B.Tech.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
2. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT): VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) offers a chance to get in diverse undergraduate and postgraduate courses in engineering and technology.
Photo Credit: Pexels
3. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala: 50% of the total BE/BTech seats are on the basis of merit of marks secured in 10+2 or equivalent examination.
Photo Credit: Pexels
4. Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune: SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SIT EEE) allows candidates to be eligible for B.Tech. You must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
Photo Credit: Pexels
5. SRM University, Chennai: You must secure a 50% total mark either in PCM or PCB. Plus, your rank scored in the SRMJEEE entrance exams will help you get admission.
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you are looking for admission in BTech without JEE mains, then apps such as Khan Academy which produces short lessons in the form of videos.
Photo Credit: Toppr
Apart from this, Toppr apps helps to prepare and practice with Mock Tests. Toppr also has a real-time doubt clearing feature.
Photo Credit: Unacademy
Click here
Unacademy offers for various competitive exams. You can take Live Classes, Test Series, Doubt Solving Sessions, Batch Courses and learn for 100+ subjects.