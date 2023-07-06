Top B.Tech courses offered by Punjab Engineering Colleges and 4 apps to ace the exams
B.Tech in computer science
It is a 4-year degree course for students at the undergraduate level. It provides them the knowledge of computer technologies and programming languages.
B.Tech in electronics engineering
It deals with the design, assembly, operation, and repair of various electronic devices.
B.Tech in electronics engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)
It is a four-year program aimed to prepare engineering undergraduates with in-depth knowledge of circuit design which is also known as chip design.
B.Tech in computer science and engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
It is a four-year course that teaches students about AI and Machine learning.
Civil Engineering
It is a four-year undergraduate program that teaches students about material science, construction materials, and management.
Chegg Study
It’s an e-learning app that helps students prepare and community which each other if they have any queries or doubts about any topic.
Basic Electronics Engineering
A must-have app for students pursuing electronic engineering. It provides books, detailed notes, diagrams, equations, and formulas for your study session.
TurboViewer
This app lets you manage files, customize usage, view, and share information in both 2D and 3D formats.