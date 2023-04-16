Top Deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy A53 for 33999, get 15% discount on Amazon
You can grab a big discount on Samsung Galaxy A53 today.
Amazon is offering a 15 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A53.
The discount available on Amazon lowers the price of the Samsung Galaxy A53 to Rs. 33999.
According to Amazon, the actual price of this Samsung smartphone is Rs. 39990.
Which means if you order the smartphone today you will be able to save Rs. 5991.
However, Amazon is not providing any exchange deal on this product.
But if you wish to further reduce the price of the smartphone you can take advantage of bank offers available on Amazon.
The bank offers available on the Galaxy A53 include- 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.
While it also offers 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction on the minimum purchase of Rs. 5000.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5000mAh battery.