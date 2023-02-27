Top deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy A23 5G as price drops to under Rs. 5000
Amazon is offering a huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G that has dropped the cost to just Rs. 4949. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which was launched in January 2023, is now available with a huge price drop on Amazon. (Samsung)
Amazon offers various offers and discounts which could lower the price of the smartphone and make it available for less than Rs. 5000. (Samsung)
Initially, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available at a discount of 21 percent on Amazon. There is more! (Samsung)
The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G worth Rs. 28990 is currently priced at Rs. 22999 on Amazon after this initial discount. (Samsung)
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying the exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Samsung)
If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 18050 off on the phone. (Amazon)
If you accumulate the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 4949.(Amazon)
There are several banks offers too, which can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy A23. (Amazon)
You get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on IDBI Bank Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 2000. (Amazon)
The phone features an edge-to-edge 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display and gets a 120Hz refresh rate enabling smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. (Amazon)