Top gaming smartphones under 30000: Redmi K50i, iQOO Neo 6, Realme GT Neo 3T, more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 17, 2023
If you are looking for a good gaming smartphone, but don't want to spend a hefty amount, then know it is very much possible!
Whether you like to play Garena Free Fire Max, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Minecraft or Apex Legends Mobile, you can still have a great gaming performance at an affordable price.
From iQOO Neo 6, Realme GT Neo to Xiaomi 11i, check the best gaming smartphones under Rs. 30000.
Redmi K50i: At a starting price of Rs. 25999, Redmi K50i brings the powerful performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. Usually, we have seen the same chipset in some upper-mid-range smartphones such as Realme GT Neo 3 or the Pro version of the Reno 8 series.
The Redmi K50i also packs a powerful 5080mAh battery with a 67W fast charging option.
iQOO Neo 6: It is one of the best gaming smartphones under Rs. 30000. Powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance.
iQOO Neo 6 is priced at Rs. 29999. It features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz of refresh rate.
iQOO 9 SE 5G: It is priced at Rs. 30990 on Flipkart, however, several bank offers can let you own this iQOO 9 SE under Rs. 30000.