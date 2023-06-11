Top institutes in India for Engineering education and best apps to guide you about them
Photo Credit: MHRD
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has released the list of the top educational institutions and the field of engineering too been included. The NIRF ranking list can be downloaded from the official website nirfindia.org.
IIT Madras is ranked first in the list of top engineering colleges. It has also been recognised as the best institute in the overall category.
The second-best engineering institute in the country is IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay has secured the third position in the NIRF engineering rankings.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apart from this, finding the right college for your engineering education can be a daunting task. However, there are several apps available that can assist you in this process.
Photo Credit: Pexels
1. Collegedunia: It offers a vast database of colleges and universities across various disciplines. It provides details about admission procedures, course offerings, and allows you to compare different institutions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
2. Careers360: It is a popular app that offers in-depth insights into colleges and courses. It provides ratings, reviews, and expert guidance to help you find the right engineering college.
Photo Credit: Pexels
3. College Finder: This app provides comprehensive information about different colleges, courses, admission criteria, and revi ews from current and former students. It can help you narrow down your options and make an informed decision.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With the help of such apps, you can easily explore various institutes, compare their offerings, and gather valuable insights to find the best fit for your educational goals.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
So, make sure to utilise these resources to simplify your college search and embark on a successful engineering career.