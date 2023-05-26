Top IT courses that you can do; check the best 5 here

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 26, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

These IT courses will provide the kind of knowledge that will lead you towards a successful career. Check out the top 5 IT courses here. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

If you have just passed your 12th and are looking for an Information Technology (IT) course, then you need to first understand your interests and career goals, and then choose the best course. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Here are the suggestions that will help you in mapping the best IT course for you.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Bachelor's Degree in IT (BE/B-Tech in IT): It will focus on Data Structures and Algorithms, Operating Systems, Databases, Programming, system development, and more.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Bachelor's Degree in software engineering: It will provide an extensive education in software development fundamentals, such as user interface design, programming language, methodologies, software testing, and more.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Bachelor's Degree in Data Sciences: It offers a wide range of subjects such as Applied Statistics, Data Mining, machine learning, data visualization across several sectors.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Bachelor in Cyber Security: It focuses on technology, people, information, systems, and processes to enable cyber operations. It can help you with careers in protecting data, system, and networks from cyber attacks.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA): This under-graduation program helps students in understanding Operating Systems, Java Programming, Computer Networks, Database Management Systems, and more.

Check More