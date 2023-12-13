Top Paid iPhone Games of 2023: Know the fan favorites of the year - Hitman Sniper, Minecraft, more
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Top Paid iPhone Games of 2023: Minecraft, Hitman Sniper, to Monopoly, know the full list.
Photo Credit: App Store
Hitman Sniper - It is a sniper-based game where you have to complete missions as an assassin.
Photo Credit: App Store
Minecraft - The popular sandbox pixel game made it to the 2nd spot on the list.
Photo Credit: App Store
RFS - Real Flight Simulator - It is a flight simulator that lets you fly commercial planes across the world.
Photo Credit: App Store
Monopoly - Hasbro’s official family board game has featured in the 4th spot of top paid iPhone games of 2023.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The popular Rockstar game features thrilling missions in an open world.
Photo Credit: App Store
Earn to Die 2 - It is a zombie apocalypse racing game where you have to drive through hordes of zombies.
Photo Credit: App Store
Bike Race Pro: Motor Racing - In this game, you can race on a bike through cool tracks and obstacles.
Photo Credit: App Store
Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game - It is an action RPG featuring different races like Human, Orc, Spirit, Dwarf, Beast Man, and more.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The second game from Rockstar Games also features in the top 10 list.
Photo Credit: App Store
Driving Zone 2: Car Racing - It is an open-world racing game that features exciting races and police chases.