Top Python projects to add to your resume and apps to learn from and succeed.
URL shortner
It's about the creator of a web application that enables long URLs to be cut short. It enables users to find websites easily. This project makes your resume look like an expert.
Telegram bot
This project is for students to develop a chatbot that can be integrated with the Telegram messaging app. The bot does predefined tasks on its own without the user's involvement.
Content Aggregator
It involves building a platform that collects and suggests useful information from different sources.
Algo traders
An algorithm trader is a perfect example of mixing finance and technology together. It enables users to automate trading insights.
Password generator
Developing a password generator is the best way to have a deep understanding of Python and programming principles.
Grasshopper app
This enables students to learn the basics of Python, including variables, data types, conditionals, and loops. It's a free app to start learning about Python.
Enki app
Enki offers various topics like JavaScript, Python, SQL, Java, and Git, along with lessons, practices, and quizzes.
Learn Python app
It can be the best app for Phyton enthusiasts to learn. This app provides basic tutorials and short lessons on Python, data types, control structures, functional programming, and more.