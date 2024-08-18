Top Red Dead Redemption 2 guns: How to find and use the best weapons in the wild west

RockStar’s Wild West game features Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde Gang, armed with various weapons. Proper armament is essential to overcoming challenges.

RDR2 offers 59 different weapons. You can find them by completing story missions, visiting gunsmiths, or through exploration and side missions.

The Schofield Revolver stands out for its power and accuracy. It has a slower firing rate and reload speed but delivers strong shots.

You can buy the Schofield Revolver for $84 from any gunsmith after completing "Blessed are the Meek?" Alternatively, you can loot it from the doctor's office in Valentine.

For rapid shooting, the Semi-Automatic Pistol is ideal. It combines fast firing rate with good accuracy and reload speed.

Acquire the Semi-Automatic Pistol for $210 from gunsmiths in Saint-Denis or Valentine, once you've completed "The Joys of Civilization."

The Sireno Carcano Rifle is a bolt-action rifle with a six-round capacity, suitable for long-distance engagements due to its power and reload speed.

Buy the Sireno Carcano Rifle for $190 from any gunsmith after finishing "Goodbye, Dear Friend."

The Semi-Automatic Shotgun excels with solid rate of fire and reload speed. It delivers significant impact in close-range combat.

Purchase the Semi-Automatic Shotgun for $225 from gunsmiths after completing "A Fine Night of Debauchery." Alternatively, find it in the basement of Watson’s Cabin after helping an escaped chain gang member.

