Top Red Dead Redemption 2 guns: How to find and use the best weapons in the wild west
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Aug 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
RockStar’s Wild West game features Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde Gang, armed with various weapons. Proper armament is essential to overcoming challenges.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
RDR2 offers 59 different weapons. You can find them by completing story missions, visiting gunsmiths, or through exploration and side missions.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Schofield Revolver stands out for its power and accuracy. It has a slower firing rate and reload speed but delivers strong shots.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
You can buy the Schofield Revolver for $84 from any gunsmith after completing "Blessed are the Meek?" Alternatively, you can loot it from the doctor's office in Valentine.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
For rapid shooting, the Semi-Automatic Pistol is ideal. It combines fast firing rate with good accuracy and reload speed.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Acquire the Semi-Automatic Pistol for $210 from gunsmiths in Saint-Denis or Valentine, once you've completed "The Joys of Civilization."
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Sireno Carcano Rifle is a bolt-action rifle with a six-round capacity, suitable for long-distance engagements due to its power and reload speed.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Buy the Sireno Carcano Rifle for $190 from any gunsmith after finishing "Goodbye, Dear Friend."
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Semi-Automatic Shotgun excels with solid rate of fire and reload speed. It delivers significant impact in close-range combat.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Purchase the Semi-Automatic Shotgun for $225 from gunsmiths after completing "A Fine Night of Debauchery." Alternatively, find it in the basement of Watson’s Cabin after helping an escaped chain gang member.