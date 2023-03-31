Top Samsung 5G phones to buy NOW: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy A54, more

Published Mar 31, 2023
If you are looking for a new 5G smartphone, then know Samsung has a wide range of smartphones that can offer the best connectivity experience. From Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Galaxy A54 – check top 5. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: It packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 200MP camera and gets improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available at a price Rs. 124999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, it features a massive 6.2-inch Cover display on the outside and an even larger 7.6-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at a price of Rs. 164999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Last year’s flagship features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording. 

Surprisingly, with a big price cut of 32 percent, it is available at just Rs. 89999 on Amazon. 

Samsung Galaxy A54: It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. Plus, 50MP+12MP+5MP camera setup. 

The latest Samsung Galaxy A54 is available at a price of Rs. 38999 on Amazon. 

Samsung Galaxy F23: Looking for an affordable Samsung 5G smartphone?  Under the 20K segment, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G packs the Snapdragon 750G chipset and triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera.

How much will Samsung Galaxy F23 cost you? Just Rs. 16990 on Amazon. 

