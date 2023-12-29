Top secret US X-37B spaceplane launched by NASA on SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket
On December 28th, NASA launched the secretive X-37B spaceplane from Florida on its seventh mission on the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. It is a part of the U.S. military's top secret program
This NASA mission is distinctive as it's the first time the X-37B is launched atop SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket.
As reported by Reuters, the Falcon Heavy lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center along with three strapped liquid-fueled rocket cores.
There was some delay in the launch due to the poor weather conditions and some unspecified technical issues. It even caused ground crews to roll back the spacecraft.
The X-37B spacecraft resembles a small bus and conducted technology experiments during its orbital flights.
It has a history of six previous missions, the last being launched on a Falcon 9 booster by Elon Musk's SpaceX in May 2020.
This mission marks a significant upgrade, launched on Falcon Heavy, potentially reaching geosynchronous orbit, over 22,000 miles above Earth.
The X-37B is carrying out a NASA experiment to study how plant seeds are affected by prolonged exposure to the harsh environment of radiation in space.
The planned duration of the latest X-37B mission is not known, but it is expected that it will run until June 2026 or later.