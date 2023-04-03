Top smartphones under 10000: Moto G22, Poco C55, Samsung Galaxy F04, more
Photo Credit: Pexels
Looking for a budget smartphone that costs not more than Rs. 10000? Here are some interesting options from Moto G22, Poco C55 to Samsung Galaxy F04.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is a thing of the past when people used to settle for smartphones without rich features due to the affordable price.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Nowadays, you can find several options that too under Rs. 10000 with impressive specs and features. Check out some of the top phones.
Photo Credit: Motorola
Buy here
Moto G22: It is currently priced at Rs. 9499 on Amazon, which is a multipurpose smartphone for you with pretty decent everything.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Moto G22 has a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD display, MediaTek Helio G37 chip, 5000mAh battery, and 50MP led triple camera setup.
Photo Credit: Realme
Buy here
Realme Narzo 50i: Currently priced at just Rs. 7499 for the 32GB storage variant, the Realme Narzo 50i features a 6.5-inch display and a 5000mAh battery.
Photo Credit: Realme
While the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Narzo 50i is priced at Rs. 8999 on Amazon
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy F04: It is powered by MediaTek P35 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, Android 12, 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, and more.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Currently, Galaxy F04 is priced at Rs. 8999 on Flipkart, it offers 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the back.
Photo Credit: Realme
Buy here
Poco C55: Priced at Rs. 9499, the latest Poco C55 packs a 50MP camera and the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB internal storage.
Photo Credit: Realme
Buy here
Realme C55: It is priced higher at starting cost of Rs. 10999 on Flipkart. However, you will get an interesting iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic-Island-like feature here.