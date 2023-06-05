Top smartphones under 30000: Samsung Galaxy A34, Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno8 T and more

Published Jun 05, 2023
You can buy a smartphone with premium features and performance without paying a hefty amount! From Samsung Galaxy A34, Pixel 6a to Oppo Reno8 T, check out these top smartphones under Rs. 30000. 

Samsung Galaxy A34: Powered by Dimensity 1080 chipset, the smartphone looks premium and offers long battery life and decent camera performance of 48MP+8MP+5MP setup.

It is priced at Rs. 30299. However, Flipkart is offering a couple of bank offers of up to Rs. 2000. It can help you bring down the price to under Rs. 30000.

iQOO Neo 7 5G: It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and provides a 120W flash charging option. 

iQOO Neo 7 5G is currently priced at Rs. 28999 on Amazon. Plus, up to Rs. 2000 off via bank offers.

Google Pixel 6a: After the launch of Pixel 7a, the Google Pixel 6a has become an affordable option for Android fans! 

It gets a 12MP Sony sensor for the main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Though the sensor is old, the images are superb. Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs. 28999 on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno8 T: Camera smartphone with decent performance? Check out the Oppo Reno8 T. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and packs a 108MP main camera. 

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart. Plus Rs. 1250 off on bank offers.

Realme 10 Pro Plus: The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 23999 on Flipkart. At this price, it features a 120Hz Curved Display, Dimensity 1080 5G Chip, and a 108MP AI camera. 

