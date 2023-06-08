Travel buddies! Top 5 Travel Apps that will guide you to unforgettable adventures
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Planning a trip? The process of planning and determining the best routes can sometimes feel daunting and overwhelming. To help you plan your trip, here are the 5 best travel apps - Google Maps, Hopper, Kayak, and more.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
1. Google Maps: The app can help you on every trip! Whether you are visiting a new city or country -- from finding directions to transportation suggestions, it will guide you always.
Photo Credit: Hopper
2. Hopper: Looking for a booking? Hopper will help you find and secure the best price on flights, hotels, homes and car rentals.
Photo Credit: Roadtrippers
3. Roadtrippers: As the name suggests, the Roadtrippers app helps travellers plan road trips with the best driving route. Moreover, you can book hotels and adventure activities on your way.
Photo Credit: Kayak
4. Kayak: Kayak provides a convenient platform for searching for flights, hotels, and car rentals. With its user-friendly interface, you can easily access a list of potential options, including discounted hacker fares to book flights for the whole journey.
Photo Credit: XE currency
5. XE Currency: Travelling abroad? This currency converter tool will let you calculate exchange rates in no time. Moreover, by using the app's global transfer feature, you have the ability to securely send and receive money across various locations worldwide.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apart from these, TripIt to organize your trip itinerary, PackPoint to handle your packing stress, and Google Translate to get quick translations of another language can help you make your journey more pleasing.
Photo Credit: Pexels
These apps are not just your travel buddies, but the key to making the most of your vacation.