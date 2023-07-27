Travelling without a portable battery charger? Think again!
Travelling without a portable charger? You might need to reconsider your thoughts. Here’s why you should never travel with a portable charger.
Have you considered your portable charger or power bank as an essential travel item? If then you might want to add that to your travel list because it is an important item.
A portable charger is commonly a power bank that conveniently charges your phone, tablet, laptop, and other devices while flying or travelling. It is essential in case you get stuck somewhere and your phone runs dry.
Our smartphone has become a travel mate because we are heavily reliant on them for all information. We also use our phones to find places, make payments and stay in touch with our friends.
Therefore, it is necessary to keep our phones charged when we are travelling and are in a completely unfamiliar place
While travelling make sure you leave the house with your phone fully charged. Carry a power bank if you are travelling alone because you might not find a charging port.
If you are travelling from a flight then know that many aeroplanes do not include a charging point or even if they have points, they might not support your phone.
If you are at a new location, you may need to utilise Google Maps or your phone to book a cab. However, if your phone is not charged, you may get in trouble.
With a portable charger, you don’t always have to worry about finding a charging point.
A power bank in your backpack is a lifesaver when your plans change, and you have a partial battery with a longer journey ahead.