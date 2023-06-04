Tricks to boost productivity and 5 apps to help you ace the system - Pomodor, Todoist to Evernote

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 04, 2023
In a world where time is precious and efficiency is key, and above all, sky-high productivity is critical, you need to get up to speed if you don't want to get left behind.

Don't worry, we have you covered! Here are some tips that can help you boost your productivity and enhance your overall performance. 

1. Stay organised: Keeping things organised while studying helps in boosting productivity. Organising notes, journals, using task-oriented apps helps to maintain the whole system and it saves a lot of time and effort.

2. Prioritise goals: Prioritising goals is very important. Setting an achievable timeline for every subject helps students stay focused.

3. Suitable environment: Focused study needs Suitable environment. However, everyone's definition of Suitable surroundings is different.  Some prefer silence and some focus better while listening to music.

4. Time management: Time management plays a key role in effective studying. Managing time for everything apart from studying is necessary. Other daily activities like exercising and relaxing also need time.

5. Regular breaks: Taking regular breaks while long hours of studying boosts the productivity of students and prevents them from getting fatigued. 

6. Smart strategy: Adapting smart strategies for studying really work wonders. Using apps, flash cards, bullet notes etc helps in memorising things easily.

App junction: Here are the apps that can be used to boost your productivity - Pomodor, Todoist, Trello, Evernote, and Microsoft One Note. 

