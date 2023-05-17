Truke BTG Strom launched! Elevate you gaming experience for just Rs. 899
Photo Credit: Truke
Truke BTG Strom price on launch is Rs. 899 on Amazon and Flipkart
Photo Credit: Truke
TWS brand Truke has launched its latest gaming-centric true wireless earbuds, the Truke BTG Strom.
Photo Credit: Truke
Designed specifically for Indian gamers, the BTG Strom offers immersive audio at an affordable price. The full retail price is Rs. 1099.
Photo Credit: Truke
To celebrate the launch, Truke is offering it at an introductory price of Rs. 899 for a limited time (till 18th May) on Amazon, Flipkart and Truke.in starting today.
Photo Credit: Truke
Truke BTG Strom is focused on gaming. It showcases a sleek and stylish case with 7 RGB lighting options.
Photo Credit: Truke
It is equipped with high-quality 13mm titanium speaker drivers and delivers an immersive sound experience for its users.
Photo Credit: Truke
To provide a seamless gaming experience, the BTG Strom features a dedicated gaming mode that offers ultra-low latency of up to 40ms.
Photo Credit: Truke
It incorporates dual-mic environmental noise cancellation technology, enabling clear communication with teammates while reducing background noise.
Photo Credit: Truke
It touts a super-fast connectivity feature. It packs Truke's instant pairing technology and open-to-pair feature, allowing gamers to dive into their favorite games effortlessly.
Photo Credit: Truke
Bluetooth 5.3 technology further provides a stable and fast connection for uninterrupted gaming sessions.
Photo Credit: Truke
It has a powerful battery, offering a playtime of up to 50 hours with the charging case and up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.
Photo Credit: Truke
Click here
Buyers of BTG Storm will receive 12 months of warranty and have access to Truke’s strong network of 250+ active service centers nationwide, ensuring a premium after-sales experience.