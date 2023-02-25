Truke Buds A1 Launched at special price of 1299
Know all about the new Truke TWS earbuds launched in India. (Truke)
Truke has announced the launch of its most-awaited TWS earbuds in India - Truke Buds A1. It is in the affordable earbuds segment. (Truke)
The Truke Bud A1 comes with the 1 year warranty. (Truke)
Customers will be able to access the strong network of 250+ active service centers across the nation and enjoy a premium after-sales experience, according to the company. (Truke)
At the launch, Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India said, "We are introducing one of the most affordable TWS with ANC features.” (Truke)
Truke Buds A1 comes with a Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 30dB noise cancellation along with Quad-MIC ENC for clear calling experience. (Truke)
The newly launched earbuds also offer a highly Cinematic Music Experience with 10mm Real Titanium Speaker Drivers. (Truke)
Buds A1 has 3 present EQ modes- Dynamic Audio, Bass Boost Mode, and Movie Mode to enhance your music experience. (Truke)
Earbuds can also be seamlessly decked with One Step Instant Paring Technology providing Faster Connection and Greater Stability with the latest Bluetooth 5.3. (Truke)
In addition the earbuds promise a playtime of up to 48 hours (about 2 days) and 10 hours of Playtime on a single charge (with ANC Off). (Truke)
Truke Buds A1 will go on sale on Amazon starting March 3 at a special price of Rs. 1299. After the offer period ends, it will be available for purchase at Rs. 1499. (Truke)